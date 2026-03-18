Galfer USA signs multiyear partnership deal with MotoAmerica

MotoAmerica just announced a multiyear partnership with braking systems manufacturer Galfer USA that will align the aftermarket brand with the MotoAmerica AMA/FIM North American Road Racing Championship.

Saddlemen Race Development Harley-Davidson rider Jake Lewis brakes into Turn 1 at Daytona International Speedway. Galfer braking components helped Lewis secure podium finishes in both Mission Super Hooligan National Championship races over the March 14 weekend, including a victory in Race 2. (Photo By Brian Nelson)

Based in Spain, Galfer is a 70-year-old operation recognized for its precision-engineered rotors and racing brake pads used at the highest levels of motorcycle competition. With its U.S. headquarters located in Orlando, Florida, Galfer USA has been operating in the American market for more than 30 years, providing high-performance braking solutions to professional teams, OEMs, dealers, and enthusiasts across the U.S.

In recent years, Galfer has strengthened its presence at MotoGP and, in 2024, rider Ai Ogura of the MT Helmets – MSI team won the MotoGP World Championship using Galfer braking components.

“MotoAmerica represents the highest level of road racing in the U.S., and that’s exactly where Galfer belongs,” says Armando Riva, country manager of Galfer USA. “We’re excited to engage in a partnership that puts our products side by side with the best riders, showcasing how closely our brand is connected to elite-level performance.”