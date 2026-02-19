Latest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

MotoGP commercial rights holder changes name following acquisition

The StaffFebruary 19, 2026

Dorna Sports, which is the exclusive commercial rights holder of MotoGP, announced that the company will officially be known as MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group, reflecting the ongoing growth of the organization, which has served as the exclusive commercial and broadcast rights holder of MotoGP since 1992. 

Dorna Sports, which is the exclusive commercial rights holder of MotoGP, announced that the company will officially be known as MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group. (Photo: MotoGP)

The new company name represents a clear vision for the future of MotoGP, reflecting the evolution of the sport from a premier racing championship into a global sports entertainment platform.

The renaming follows the $5 billion acquisition of Dorna Sports by Liberty Media — best known in motorsports for its ownership of Formula 1 — in July 2025. The move was made to springboard MotoGP’s global fan engagement, commercial growth, and crossover exposure between F1 and MotoGP audiences.

“The company name change is much more than a new identity — it’s a statement of intent. MotoGP has grown far beyond just a championship; it has become a global entertainment property followed passionately around the world,” says Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group.

The transition aligns with long-term strategic initiatives designed to strengthen MotoGP’s reach across continents, broaden its appeal to younger and more diverse audiences, and elevate the fan experience on and off the track. 

The group will continue to lead the commercial, sporting, and developing fan engagement with MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3, the Road to MotoGP programs, the World Superbike Championship, and the newly created Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup.

