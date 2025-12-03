Distributors/AftermarketLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Motul renews long-standing partnership with MotoGP

The StaffDecember 3, 2025

Motul, a French company specializing in the formulation and production of high-tech engine lubricants, announced it has renewed its 15-year partnership with premier motorcycle racing series MotoGP for another five years, running until 2030.

From left: Olivier Montange, president of the management board at Motul; Dan Rossomondo, chief commercial officer at MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports; and Andreea Culcea, chief brand and communication officer at Motul.

Beyond global visibility, Motul says the partnership provides the company with opportunities to deepen regional engagement with fans and businesses worldwide.

In addition to being a sponsor of MotoGP, Motul will also make its presence known on the championship circuit with two professional racing teams: Red Bull KTM Tech3 and Prima Pramac Racing MotoGP. 

“The renewal of our partnership with MotoGP demonstrates our long-term commitment to competition and innovation,” says Andreea Culcea, chief brand and communication officer with Motul. “Being part of the world’s premier motorcycle racing championship allows us to embody what it means to be a co-creator of performance working alongside the very best.”

MotoGP echoed the sentiments, adding that Motul is more than just a sponsor. “They are a longstanding partner and bring more than sponsorship to the sport – together we’ve created exciting fan events, focused campaigns, and launched some innovative products,” says Dan Rossomondo, chief commercial officer at MotoGP’s rights holder, Dorna Sports.

