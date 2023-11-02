Motul USA names Amber Bates as new general manager

Motul USA recently announced that Amber Bates has been appointed general manager of the specialty lubricants company. Carrying over a decade of powersports industry experience from her time at Harley-Davidson, Amber brings a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective to Motul’s initiatives, according to a company statement.

While with the Harley brand, she acted as director of sales (West Region) and formerly worked across the dealer operations, marketing, and product planning departments. She has an MBM from Bellevue University and a degree in public relations and journalism from Creighton University.

“At Motul, there’s something that truly sets us apart from our competition, and I believe it’s rooted in our almost delusional passion for motorsports and innovation,” says Guillaume Pailleret, chief business officer at Motul. “We’re smaller than your typical energy company, and this agility becomes crucial during this period of profound transformation we find ourselves in. Amber possesses something exceptional, from her deep connection to powersports to her captivating personality. I’m incredibly excited to see her take the helm at Motul and lead our North American team towards an exciting future.”

In her new role, Amber will manage teams across North America, overseeing all aspects of sales, marketing, logistics, and technical operations. Her vision and expertise will drive Motul’s ambitious plans in the U.S. and Canada.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Motul as the General Manager of North America,” says Bates, “a brand that stands for premium quality and performance, which I’m excited to be a part of. Drawing from my ten years of experience at Harley-Davidson, I’m eager to contribute to Motul’s core business and embrace the unique opportunities that come with its future transformation. Managing a team is a privilege, and I’m dedicated to fostering my team’s success. I look forward to collaborating with the team at Motul USA to capitalize on the opportunities ahead and achieve our goals.”

Amber joins the brand during a pivotal moment, according to Motul, as it expands into bicycle care, branded lifestyle apparel, investments in hydrogen technology, and sustainable product lines from both regenerated and organic base oils.