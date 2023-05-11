ARCH Motorcycle, Motul announce technical partnership

French lubricant manufacturer Motul recently expanded its long-standing partnership with ARCH Motorcycle. The expanded partnership will see the Los Angeles-based high-end custom production motorcycle company, co-founded by Gard Hollinger and Keanu Reeves, incorporate Motul’s line of metalworking coolants into its manufacturing process.

MotulTech, a division of the Motul group, specializes in the machining and transformation of metals as well as high-performance lubrication for industrial equipment. MotulTech has established a key role in ARCH Motorcycle’s development of custom parts for its line of motorcycles. Motul provides premium metalworking coolant and machining lubricant solutions for ARCH, in addition to serving as ARCH's exclusive provider of lubricants.

ARCH and Motul have expanded their technical relationship to help the Los Angeles-based boutique motorcycle manufacturer make more than 200 custom parts for the KRGT-1 and ARCH 1.

“Motul lubricants have found their way into every aspect of our products,” said Gard Hollinger, Co-Founder and Design Director of ARCH Motorcycle. “What started as our trust in Motul for products has transformed into our trust in it for our manufacturing process. As Motul’s technical partner, we had direct access to their metalworking engineers and set up a Motul Health Check. The MotulTech team recommended an optimized chemistry designed specifically for our metals, process and water conditions. After one year, their Stabilis metalworking coolant has eliminated staining, a critically important component when machining aluminum, and improved our manufacturing processes. With Motul, our job is now faster, easier and delivers an improved product with less post-machining work required.”

“The expansion of this partnership with ARCH Motorcycle, a company that is truly at the forefront of innovation within the motorcycle industry, is incredibly exciting for the Motul and MotulTech family,” said Motul USA Marketing Manager Nolan Browning. “Motul is now involved in nearly every facet of ARCH’s incredible motorcycle range, from machining individual parts and components to ensuring lubrication, protection and performance on the street.”

ARCH creates over 200 unique parts in-house, which are proprietary to the currently available ARCH KRGT-1 and ARCH 1s, as well as their upcoming ARCH Method 143 model; while Motul has experience as an official supplier for many racing teams and manufacturers to help further technological development.