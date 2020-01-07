Tucker adds Motul Lubricants to lineup

Tucker Powersports has announced the addition of Motul Lubricants to its portfolio of distributed brands. Motul is a world-class French company specializing in the formulation and production of high-tech engine lubricants (two-wheel, cars, and other vehicles) as well as lubricants for industry via its Motul Tech activity.

Recognized for more than 150 years for the quality of its products, its innovation, and involvement in competition, Motul is a recognized specialist in synthetic lubricants. As early as 1971, Motul was the first lubricant manufacturer to pioneer the formulation of a 100% synthetic lubricant for automotive engines, the 300V, making use of Esters technology. Through the years, Motul has gained experience as an official supplier to many race teams and manufacturers to further technological development in motorsports.

Motul is active in domestic and international competitions, supporting athletes and race teams like Yoshimura Suzuki, OTSFF Rockstar, Beta USA, Jason Britton, Roland Sands & Super Hooligans, and AMA Flat Track; as well as UTV drivers and teams Cody Bradbury, Matlock Racing, and David Martinez among many others.

The complete line of Motul Lubricants is available to dealers from Tucker Powersports.