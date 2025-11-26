Yamaha switches from inline-four to V4 engine ahead of 2026 MotoGP season

Yamaha Motor Co. officially confirmed its racing bike, the YZR-M1, will transition from an inline-four engine to a V4 configuration, taking effect ahead of the 2026 MotoGP season.



The new V4 configuration is expected to deliver improved acceleration, better handling under braking, and greater adaptability to the most recent tires and aerodynamics requirements. (Photo: Yamaha)



The inline-four has been a cornerstone of Yamaha’s racing identity for decades, powering riders such as Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo, and Fabio Quartararo. Its unique combination of agility and smooth power delivery led to several successes: The inline-four competed in 429 Grand Prix events, won 125 races, stood on 352 podiums, and helped Yamaha claim eight riders’ titles, seven team titles, five manufacturer titles, and five MotoGP Triple Crowns.

“The inline-four has been at the heart of Yamaha’s philosophy for decades. It delivered unforgettable victories and shaped our reputation for precision and control.” — Takahiro Sumi, Yamaha’s GM of Motor Sports Development Division.

“We are proud of what this engine has achieved and of the riders who made history with it, as they all together have shaped our racing heritage,” he adds.



However, as MotoGP evolves, Yamaha says it will adapt to new technical demands while preserving its racing DNA. The move to the V4 is expected to deliver improved acceleration, better handling under braking, and greater adaptability to the most recent tires and aerodynamics requirements.

“The decision to adopt a V4 engine was not taken lightly,” says Factory Racing MotoGP technical director Massimo Barolini. “We analyzed every aspect of performance, from acceleration to cornering behavior, and concluded that this configuration offers the differences we expected, so we will have the potential to translate these into advantages.”



The Grand Prix of the Valencian Community, held on Nov. 16, marked the final race and the closing chapter for Yamaha’s inline-four engine in MotoGP.