ElectricLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop StoriesYamaha

Yamaha reveals electric motocross model at EICMA 2025, eyes MXEP

The StaffNovember 18, 2025

Yamaha Motor Co. revealed its new electric motocross concept at EICMA 2025 — the YE-01 — with plans on competing at the Motocross World Championship Electric (MXEP), MXGP’s new electric class, debuting in 2026.  

The YE-01 was jointly developed with French electric motorcycle manufacturer Electric Motion SAS and is part of the Yamaha Motor Group Environmental Plan 2050, which aims for carbon neutrality throughout its business activities. (Photo: Yamaha)

Yamaha Motor has previously competed in the FIM Trial World Championship with its TY-E electric trials bike. It is also currently supplying the powertrain for the Lola Yamaha ABT Formula E Team racing in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Yamaha says it will leverage the electric control technologies, thermal energy management know-how, and other expertise gained through these racing environments with the YE-01 toward the goal of entering the new MXEP electric motocross racing

The new electric motocross concept also falls in line with the Yamaha Motor Group Environmental Plan 2050, which aims for carbon neutrality throughout its business activities — including the life cycles of its products by 2050.

Also in November, Yamaha launched two new electric scooter models — the Aerox E and the EC-06 — exclusively in India. Yamaha says it will continue to conduct R&D into a variety of technologies — including electrification — that contribute to sustainability, pursuing a multi-pathway approach toward achieving carbon neutrality.

The YE-01 — which was jointly developed with French electric motorcycle manufacturer Electric Motion SAS — is part of Yamaha Motor’s initiatives to achieve its Environmental Plan and is one symbolic model representing the company’s commitment to electrification.

Tags
The StaffNovember 18, 2025

Related Articles

Massimo expands production in Vietnam

Massimo expands production, launches MVR Golf and Utility Carts for 2026

October 29, 2025
Yamaha heads to AIMExpo

Yamaha to bring new models, dealer focus to AIMExpo

October 29, 2025
EICMA returns to Milan

EICMA returns to Milan with new tagline: ‘That’s Amore’

October 23, 2025

Triumph plans record 33-model launch for 2026

October 15, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.