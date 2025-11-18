Yamaha reveals electric motocross model at EICMA 2025, eyes MXEP

Yamaha Motor Co. revealed its new electric motocross concept at EICMA 2025 — the YE-01 — with plans on competing at the Motocross World Championship Electric (MXEP), MXGP’s new electric class, debuting in 2026.

The YE-01 was jointly developed with French electric motorcycle manufacturer Electric Motion SAS and is part of the Yamaha Motor Group Environmental Plan 2050, which aims for carbon neutrality throughout its business activities. (Photo: Yamaha)

Yamaha Motor has previously competed in the FIM Trial World Championship with its TY-E electric trials bike. It is also currently supplying the powertrain for the Lola Yamaha ABT Formula E Team racing in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Yamaha says it will leverage the electric control technologies, thermal energy management know-how, and other expertise gained through these racing environments with the YE-01 toward the goal of entering the new MXEP electric motocross racing

Also in November, Yamaha launched two new electric scooter models — the Aerox E and the EC-06 — exclusively in India. Yamaha says it will continue to conduct R&D into a variety of technologies — including electrification — that contribute to sustainability, pursuing a multi-pathway approach toward achieving carbon neutrality.

