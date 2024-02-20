CDP gives Yamaha ‘A’ score for transparency on climate change

Yamaha Motor is recognized for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by the global environment non-profit CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), securing a place on its A List for 2023. This is the first time that Yamaha Motor has achieved an ‘A’ score from the organization.

CDP is an international non-profit organization that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, municipalities and more. CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions toward a more sustainable and resilient net-zero economy.

In 2023, a record-breaking 23,000 companies (including 1,985 Japanese companies) responded to requests for information from financial institutions, purchasing companies and organizations through the CDP and disclosed data related to climate change, forests and water security. Of these, Yamaha Motor became one of just 346 companies (including 109 Japanese companies) to receive an ‘A’ score for its climate change transparency.

Yamaha Motor seeks to resolve societal issues and to develop businesses that contribute to the achievement of SDGs under its Long-Term Vision for 2030 of “ART for Human Possibilities.” In the field of climate change, the company has set carbon neutrality as a goal in the Yamaha Motor Group Environmental Plan 2050.

Going forward, while prioritizing harmony with regions, societies and the global environment, Yamaha Motor will continue to pursue initiatives for creating a sustainable world and strive to be a company trusted by stakeholders.

The CDP also shares other companies that received an A score in 2023.