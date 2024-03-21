2023 Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative Grants exceed $1M

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, is proud to announce the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) contributed over $1 million in grant awards in 2023, marking the largest annual funding total since the program’s inception in 2008. Yamaha nearly doubled funding compared to the previous year, reaffirming the company’s position as an advocate for access to public lands for motorcycle, ATV, side-by-side and e-bike owners, as the company aims to enrich the greater outdoor recreation community.

“Yamaha’s goal for the Outdoor Access Initiative is to serve as a meaningful resource to those supporting access to public land for all types of recreation,” says Steve Nessl, motorsports marketing manager, Yamaha. “Investing $1 million in one year is a significant achievement. We remain committed to supporting those who work tirelessly to ensure riders and outdoor enthusiasts can continue to enjoy our nation’s outdoor spaces.”

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the funding cycle focused on projects aimed at educating and inspiring the next generation of motorized and outdoor recreation enthusiasts. Two notable recipients were Cycle Kids, Inc. and the Strider Education Foundation, which engage elementary school-aged children in bike riding fundamentals as part of the physical education curriculum. Additionally, the Sierra Foundation will provide local 5th- and 6th-grade students the opportunity to attend the Rich Oliver Mystery School 4-week Ride & Wrench camp to learn motorcycle riding and maintenance skills.

The Yamaha OAI supports the Strider Education Foundation and All Kids Bike to help children in America learn how to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class. Photo courtesy of the MIC

“Riding a bike often marks one’s first taste of adventure and independence in an outdoor setting, and Yamaha is thrilled to provide kids with the chance to learn in a safe, structured environment,” Nessl adds. “Fostering a love of outdoor recreation is central to our mission, and these grants to school-based programs mark the beginning of many students’ journeys.”

Over $300,000 in grants were awarded in the fourth quarter of 2023 to organizations including:

Colorado 500

Itasca County Land Dept.

Lakeville SnoTrackers, Inc.

Lutsen Trailbreakers Snowmobile Club

Northwest Colorado Trail Corp

Pennsylvania ATV Trail Development

The Nature Conservancy – Tennessee

Wild Rivers Coast Mountain Bike Assn.

The application deadline for consideration in the first funding cycle of 2024 is March 31. Visit the Yamaha OAI website to learn how to apply for a grant and review the submission guidelines, as well as find the grant application form and an informative blog featuring project recaps for inspiration.