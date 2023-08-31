Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative achieves $6M milestone

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, announces the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) has surpassed $6 million in cumulative funding. Yamaha’s OAI remains steadfast in its commitment to championing and safeguarding access to lands for both motorized and outdoor recreation. Since its inception in 2008, the program has fueled the realization of over 470 projects nationwide.

“Fifteen years ago, when Yamaha conceived the Outdoor Access Initiative, we foresaw the positive impact it would have on our valued customers, dedicated dealership network, and the public landscapes we enjoy today,” says Steve Nessl, motorsports marketing manager, Yamaha. “While much work remains, we take immense pride in our contribution of over $6 million thus far. This support underscores our commitment to foster safe, sustainable riding and recreation across public lands.”

The second quarter of 2023 witnessed the endorsement of three pivotal projects in Oregon through OAI. These initiatives provide enhanced riding experiences across the Oregon Sand Dunes National Recreation Area, the Tillamook State Forest, and the Prospect OHV riding area on the Rogue-Siskiyou National Forest. The range of projects, from erecting informative wayfinding signs to constructing vital bridges and staging areas, epitomizes the essence of OAI’s dedication to lasting improvements in Oregon’s recreational opportunities. Amongst the pool of Q2 applications, 18 grants were awarded, totaling an impressive $311,355. The recipients span the following organizations:

American Sand Association

Bur Oak Land Trust, Iowa

Doe Mountain Recreation Authority, Tennessee

Douglas County, Oregon

Drummond Dirt & Sno-Jacks, Wisconsin

Friends of Cow Mountain, California

Garland Trail Hawks ATV Club, Maine

Great Lot Sportsman’s Club Corp., New York

High Desert Keepers, California

Island Trails Network Inc., Alaska

L.A.N.D.S., California

National Forest Foundation

Off Road Business Association

ODF: Tillamook State Forest, Oregon

So. California Mountains Foundation

Starbuck Police Department, Minnesota

Trash Dogs AZ, Inc.

Wilderness Wheelers, Minnesota

Individuals passionate about leading projects to enhance and safeguard access to public lands for motorized and outdoor recreation are encouraged to apply for an OAI grant. Notably, this initiative has expanded to embrace Yamaha’s Power Assist Bicycle group, further preserving access to public spaces for all forms of outdoor and motorized recreation.

The application deadline for the third quarter funding cycle is September 30, 2023. Yamaha welcomes the participation of OHV and bicycling clubs, land stewardship groups, and related nonprofit outdoor recreation organizations. To explore the application process, submission guidelines, and access the Yamaha OAI grant application form, visit the OAI website. The website also features an enlightening blog replete with project highlights to fuel inspiration.