Evolution Optiks to aid concussion diagnostics for MotoAmerica

Since one of the most common injuries in motorcycle racing is concussion/mTBI (mild traumatic brain injury), MotoAmerica introduced a concussion protocol early on and has continuously adopted novel and more advanced tools and screening systems as they became available.

The compact and relatively lightweight design makes the DeCon device ideal for sideline use, allowing for rapid diagnosis and treatment decision-making.(Photo: Evolution Optiks)

“We care about the well-being of our riders and make every effort to keep them as safe as possible by providing the best available gear and equipment and using state-of-the-art technology in injury assessment,” says MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland.

DeCon is the flagship product of the NeuroDynamiks brand of Evolution Optiks, a leading name in light field technology solutions. The portable head-mounted device uses proprietary technology to track and analyze involuntary movements of the eye in response to visual stimuli and positional changes. DeCon can perform dozens of established and new neurological tests, the results of which are simultaneously recorded on the device and, if required, can be made available remotely for interpretation by a qualified medical practitioner. Its compact and relatively lightweight design makes it ideal for sideline use, allowing for rapid diagnosis and treatment decision-making.

Jim Buskirk, assistant professor at Chicago’s Rosalind Franklin University, provides the medical expertise in collaboration with MotoAmerica’s chief medical officer, Dr. Carl Price. Buskirk’s primary research interest is the recovery of function following concussion/mTBI in sports, and he works with various motorsports organizations, professional sports teams, and amateur youth sports associations.

“As a researcher, I am always looking for new technologies to improve the assessment and treatment of mTBI,” says Buskirk. “So when Dr. Steve Olvey, my co-consultant at IndyCar and chief medical advisor for Evolution Optiks, introduced me to DeCon, my interest was piqued. I had the chance to use the device for testing and data collection, and it has so much potential that this season, I’m planning on a full IRB study with DeCon for MotoAmerica.”

Dr. Price adds: “We are fortunate to have an expert like Jim Buskirk on our team to help us manage concussions in our sport. The DeCon device, together with clinical findings, may become an integral part of our concussion management program. We are also excited to add new peripheral blood biomarkers to this mix and feel that the combination will advance the science, but more importantly, the care of our riders.”

With added AI-based optimizations, MotoAmerica believes the potential for the DeCon device expands tenfold into a broad space of medical conditions and performance training by analyzing objective data collected from its onboard cameras and sensors and cross-checking against large data sets of previously diagnosed cases. AI-based analysis of individual patient factors, crash characteristics, and correlation with other diagnostic methodologies will enable personalized treatment plans, accurate predictions of recovery times, and early identification of potential complications.