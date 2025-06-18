DealersDistributors/AftermarketLatest NewsMV AgustaNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

MV Agusta and Dainese team up to honor racing legend Giacomo Agostini

Brendan BakerJune 18, 2025

MV Agusta has unveiled the Superveloce 1000 Ago, a limited-edition motorcycle paying homage to the legacy of 15-time world champion Giacomo Agostini. Timed to celebrate both Agostini’s 83rd birthday and the brand’s 80th anniversary, just 83 units will be produced—each signed by Ago himself and featuring a unique gold plate and certificate of authenticity.

MV Agusta has partnered with Dainese and AGV to commemorate the legacy of Giacomo Agostini with the launch of the Superveloce 1000 Ago. Limited to 83 units worldwide. (Photo: MV Agusta)

The bike is more than a tribute; it’s a rolling piece of history. Each ignition key includes a coin made from one of Agostini’s original trophies, personally donated by the champion. The Superveloce 1000 Ago pairs iconic MV Agusta styling with modern race engineering, featuring carbon fiber bodywork, a 208 hp inline four-cylinder engine, Öhlins electronic suspension, and a comprehensive electronics suite that includes cornering ABS, traction control, and GPS-enabled ride tracking.

Buyers will have access to a custom-made Dainese Demone GP 3X suit and AGV Pista GP RR helmet—both inspired by Ago’s iconic racing look and unavailable elsewhere. (Photo: Dainese)

Finished in Fire Red Matt and Magnum Silver Matt with Agostini’s race number “1” and detailing inspired by his gear, the bike also comes with exclusive rider gear. Buyers will have access to a custom-made Dainese Demone GP 3X suit and AGV Pista GP RR helmet—both inspired by Ago’s iconic racing look and unavailable elsewhere.

A dedicated accessories kit and 5-year warranty round out the package. For dealers, this is a high-end collection that blends Italian craftsmanship with motorsports heritage—ideal for MV Agusta’s most passionate customers.

