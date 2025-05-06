AMA: May is ‘Take a Kid Dirt Biking Month’

The American Motorcyclist Association announced the return of its annual AMA Take a Kid Dirt Biking Month, a nationwide campaign to foster the next generation of riders by getting young kids on bikes and teaching them the necessary skills to ride confidently.

As part of its mission to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling, the AMA’s nationwide campaign will focus on cultivating the next generation of passionate riders by giving them a chance to learn new skills and boost confidence. (Photo: AMA)

Throughout May, the AMA will be working with its racing and recreational riding organizers to promote the value of riding dirt bikes to children and give them controlled opportunities to ride.

Building the next generation of riders is imperative for the future of our sport. — Joy Burgess, AMA Director of Marketing & Communications.

Take a Kid Dirt Biking-themed events will take place throughout the country, but you don’t have to attend to get involved. To participate, kids can get out and ride in May and submit a photo or video here. Shared media will be entered to win prizes, including a Stacyc Bike, and will have the chance to be featured on AMA’s social media, website, and its print publications.

Other biking initiatives also took place in May, such as International Female Ride Day. Celebrated annually worldwide on the first Saturday of May, IFRD is a global day celebrating the cultural, social, and active lifestyles of women who ride and enjoy motorcycling and powersports.

For more information about Take a Kid Dirt Biking Month, visit here.