International Female Ride Day rolls out May 3

The StaffApril 22, 2025

Women riders from more than 100 countries will gather on May 3 to take part in the 19th edition of International Female Ride Day (IFRD), a global celebration of powersports that spotlights, elevates, and connects women enthusiasts worldwide.

Polaris Slingshot celebrates International Female Ride Day with its “Women Behind the Wheel” initiative to empower more women to get out and ride. (Photo: Polaris)

IFRD mobilizes thousands of women each year — from first-time riders to seasoned pros — to take to the streets, trails, and tracks, creating an unmissable show of presence and purpose.

“IFRD is more than a ride — it’s a statement,” says Vicki Gray, founder of the event and longtime road and race instructor. “Each year, women around the world ride in unity to spotlight their presence in motorcycling, motorsport and powersports. The impact is real and growing.”

IFRD is celebrated annually on the first Saturday of May, and riders in more than 100 countries participate each year. From bustling city rides in São Paulo, Los Angeles, and Toronto, to off-road meetups in New Zealand and across Africa, the event continues to grow in size and scope.

Large manufacturers such as Polaris and BRP celebrate to honor this growing demographic in powersports.

This year’s edition features Polaris as the main partner, with strong support from its legendary brands such as Indian Motorcycle and Slingshot, who continue to champion women in the riding community.

Also lending support is Can-Am, reinforcing the collective industry commitment to advancing women’s roles and visibility in all forms of riding.

For more, visit International Female Ride Day.

