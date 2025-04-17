DealersLatest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterSuzukiTop Stories

Suzuki launches ‘Take it to the Streets’ demo event for the 2025 DR-Z4S

The StaffApril 17, 2025

Suzuki Motor USA announced the start of an exclusive DR-Z “Take it to the Streets” demo event series, featuring the 2025 DR-Z4S.

Stopping at select dealers throughout the country, the DR-Z “Take it to the Streets” event allows motorcycle enthusiasts their first hands-on opportunity to ride and experience the 2025 DR-Z4S before they arrive in dealerships in spring 2025.

These events will continuously be held over the next few months in various locations across the country. New dates and locations will be added weekly.

A complete list of Suzuki events can be found here, where you can find DR-Z-specific events alongside the “Suzuki Ride Experience” events, which feature a more comprehensive model lineup.

The demo event will feature an opportunity to test ride the DR-Z4S and experience its driving performance and new technology firsthand, before it hits the showroom floors. Customers will also get the chance to learn from Suzuki staff members as they review the features and benefits of the new models.

The DR-Z4S is expected to arrive in dealerships starting late April, with an MSRP of $8,999.

