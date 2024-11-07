Suzuki reveals redesigned DR-Z models for 2025

Introduced in 2000, Suzuki’s DR-Z400S earned acclaim for delivering precise, nimble handling, easy maneuverability, and ultra-reliable performance. Highly capable and fun to ride, it won the hearts of riders who desired a street-legal motorcycle that performed exceptionally well off-road, too.

Updating the popular DR-Z400, Suzuki has revealed a name change with the addition of the DR-Z4S and DR-Z4SM. (Photos: Suzuki)

With the addition of the DR-Z400SM in 2005, Suzuki expanded the range to include a SuperMoto version that gave riders even more choice. For 2025, Suzuki has introduced two new models that proudly tap into the DR-Z legacy.

The 2025 Suzuki DR-Z4S and DR-Z4SM feature an all-new steel twin-spar frame, an advanced aluminum subframe, and a lightweight aluminum swingarm for improved handling performance. They also feature a completely updated 398cc single-cylinder engine equipped with electronic fuel injection and the latest Suzuki Ride-By-Wire throttle body for smooth and precise power delivery.

The new DR-Z4S and DR-Z4SM feature an all-new steel twin-spar frame and a completely updated 398cc single-cylinder engine equipped with electronic fuel injection with a Ride-By-Wire throttle body.

Both new models feature the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), which provides advanced riding features like the three-mode Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS), a multi-mode Traction Control System with a dedicated Gravel (G) mode, for even more off-road fun. Also included on both machines is an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with selectable full or rear-only ABS-off modes, depending on the model.

Adding to the refined handling are new KYB fully adjustable suspension components for the front and rear, as well as new performance-driven, model-specific tires for solid riding confidence. Wrap it all up in modern motocross-styled bodywork, sleek LED lighting, and fresh new colors, and the DR-Z4S and DR-Z4SM are ready to conquer the trail or street.

Suzuki says it will release more information soon regarding pricing and availability.