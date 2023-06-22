Suzuki uncovers 2024 sportbike, dual-sport and supermoto models

Suzuki Motor U.S.A. has launched its first group of 2024 motorcycles. The Suzuki GSX-R750, DR-Z400S, DR-Z400SM, and DR650S models remain pillars of Suzuki’s lineup.
Since defining the sportbike segment in 1985 and winning multiple road racing championships, the 2024 GSX-R750 aims to thrill riders with precision handling and exhilarating acceleration.
For 2024, Suzuki dual-sport models see the DR-Z400 line celebrate its 25th anniversary, the DR-Z400SM defines supermoto performance and style, while the DR650S continues to combine both on-road riding enjoyment with solid off-road versatility.
Sportbike
For 2024, the GSX-R750 takes on a few new looks, including revisiting Suzuki’s classic blue and white livery in Pearl Brilliant White/Metallic Triton Blue. It is also offered in Pearl Brilliant White and Metallic Matte Stellar Blue or classy Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Glass Sparkle Black.
Key Features
- Iconic GSX-R aerodynamic styling with three distinctive paint and graphics schemes
- Fuel-injected, 750cc, 4-cylinder engine
- Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS) lets the rider adjust the power delivery
- Twin-spar aluminum frame and Showa Big Piston Front Fork (BPF) deliver extraordinary handling.
- Twin Brembo Monobloc, radially mounted front brakes deliver robust stopping power.
The 2024 Suzuki GSX-R750 retails for $12,999.
Dual Sport
DR650S - The 2024 Suzuki DR650S continues as perhaps the best all-around, dual-purpose motorcycle available. Always an outstanding performance value, every DR650S features a dependable, 644cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder four-stroke engine mounted in a robust steel, semi-double cradle frame.
With Solid Black and Iron Gray paint and contrasting black and orange graphics, or bright Solid Special White #2 bodywork that features distinctive blue and black graphics, the DR650S looks great when ridden on any surface. Whatever adventure a rider undertakes, the 2024 Suzuki DR650S is a willing and eager partner.
Key Features
- Convenient push-button electric starting, 644cc, air- and oil-cooled, 4-stroke thumper
- The smooth-shifting transmission with easy-pull clutch
- Built around cast and tubular parts
- Engineered into the suspension is the ability to lower the seat height (Suzuki dealers can perform using an accessory low-side stand kit).
The 2024 Suzuki DR650S retails for $7,099.
DR-Z400S - The 2024 DR-Z400S is the latest evolution of the motorcycle that built the foundation of the modern dual-sport movement. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2024, the DR-Z400S extends its on- and off-road legacy.
Key Features
- Compact, liquid-cooled, 398cc, single-cylinder engine produces widespread power
- Electric starting and street-legal lighting
- Narrow and strong chrome-moly frame
- Fully adjustable, off-road capable suspension
- Black, spoke-style wheels with 21- and 18-inch aluminum rims
The 2024 Suzuki DR-Z400S MSRP is $7,199.
Supermoto
DR-Z400SM - Suzuki's 2024 SuperMoto variant, the DR-Z400SM, is based on the legendary DR-Z400S. Combining supermoto styling and features in a street-legal package. This bike brings off-road soul and sportbike riding fun to paved roads. The DR-Z400SM is just as at home on a twisty forest road, as it is on tight canyon curves, or slicing through commuter traffic around town.
Its 398cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine provides strong low-rpm torque and crisp throttle response for any of these rides. Key differences between the DR-Z400SM and the DR-Z400S are the inverted front fork, wide spoke-style 17-inch wheels, and 300mm diameter floating front brake rotor. The inverted fork contributes to less unsprung weight and improved overall on-road handling, while the large front brake and wider rims with high-grip tires help offer an exhilarating sportbike-style riding experience.
Key Features
- Suzuki's DR-Z400SM supermoto model, based on the DR-Z400S, combines the supermoto style and features in a narrow, lightweight, street-legal package.
- Versatile 398cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, dry-sump engine has push-button starting.
- Fully adjustable MX-style suspension plus high-grip sportbike tires on strong spoke wheels featuring anodized, aluminum Excel rims.
- Comes in Grand Blue and Solid Black or the dramatic Solid Black bodywork with angular graphics.
The 2024 Suzuki DR-Z400SM MSRP is $7,899.