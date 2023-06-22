Suzuki uncovers 2024 sportbike, dual-sport and supermoto models

Suzuki Motor U.S.A. has launched its first group of 2024 motorcycles. The Suzuki GSX-R750, DR-Z400S, DR-Z400SM, and DR650S models remain pillars of Suzuki’s lineup.

Since defining the sportbike segment in 1985 and winning multiple road racing championships, the 2024 GSX-R750 aims to thrill riders with precision handling and exhilarating acceleration.

For 2024, Suzuki dual-sport models see the DR-Z400 line celebrate its 25th anniversary, the DR-Z400SM defines supermoto performance and style, while the DR650S continues to combine both on-road riding enjoyment with solid off-road versatility.

Suzuki redefined the sportbike in 1985 and continues the tradition in 2024 with the GSX-R750.

Sportbike

For 2024, the GSX-R750 takes on a few new looks, including revisiting Suzuki’s classic blue and white livery in Pearl Brilliant White/Metallic Triton Blue. It is also offered in Pearl Brilliant White and Metallic Matte Stellar Blue or classy Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Glass Sparkle Black.

Key Features

Iconic GSX-R aerodynamic styling with three distinctive paint and graphics schemes

Fuel-injected, 750cc, 4-cylinder engine

Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS) lets the rider adjust the power delivery

Twin-spar aluminum frame and Showa Big Piston Front Fork (BPF) deliver extraordinary handling.

Twin Brembo Monobloc, radially mounted front brakes deliver robust stopping power.

The 2024 Suzuki GSX-R750 retails for $12,999.

Dual Sport

DR650S - The 2024 Suzuki DR650S continues as perhaps the best all-around, dual-purpose motorcycle available. Always an outstanding performance value, every DR650S features a dependable, 644cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder four-stroke engine mounted in a robust steel, semi-double cradle frame.

With Solid Black and Iron Gray paint and contrasting black and orange graphics, or bright Solid Special White #2 bodywork that features distinctive blue and black graphics, the DR650S looks great when ridden on any surface. Whatever adventure a rider undertakes, the 2024 Suzuki DR650S is a willing and eager partner.

The 2024 DR650S continues to combine both on-road riding enjoyment with solid off-road versatility.

Key Features

Convenient push-button electric starting, 644cc, air- and oil-cooled, 4-stroke thumper

The smooth-shifting transmission with easy-pull clutch

Built around cast and tubular parts

Engineered into the suspension is the ability to lower the seat height (Suzuki dealers can perform using an accessory low-side stand kit).

The 2024 Suzuki DR650S retails for $7,099.

DR-Z400S - The 2024 DR-Z400S is the latest evolution of the motorcycle that built the foundation of the modern dual-sport movement. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2024, the DR-Z400S extends its on- and off-road legacy.

Celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2024, the DR-Z400S extends its on- and off-road legacy.

Key Features

Compact, liquid-cooled, 398cc, single-cylinder engine produces widespread power

Electric starting and street-legal lighting

Narrow and strong chrome-moly frame

Fully adjustable, off-road capable suspension

Black, spoke-style wheels with 21- and 18-inch aluminum rims

The 2024 Suzuki DR-Z400S MSRP is $7,199.

Supermoto

DR-Z400SM - Suzuki's 2024 SuperMoto variant, the DR-Z400SM, is based on the legendary DR-Z400S. Combining supermoto styling and features in a street-legal package. This bike brings off-road soul and sportbike riding fun to paved roads. The DR-Z400SM is just as at home on a twisty forest road, as it is on tight canyon curves, or slicing through commuter traffic around town.

Its 398cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine provides strong low-rpm torque and crisp throttle response for any of these rides. Key differences between the DR-Z400SM and the DR-Z400S are the inverted front fork, wide spoke-style 17-inch wheels, and 300mm diameter floating front brake rotor. The inverted fork contributes to less unsprung weight and improved overall on-road handling, while the large front brake and wider rims with high-grip tires help offer an exhilarating sportbike-style riding experience.

The 2024 DR-Z400SM, based on the DR-Z400S, combines the supermoto style and features in a narrow, lightweight, street-legal package.

Key Features

Suzuki's DR-Z400SM supermoto model, based on the DR-Z400S, combines the supermoto style and features in a narrow, lightweight, street-legal package.

Versatile 398cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, dry-sump engine has push-button starting.

Fully adjustable MX-style suspension plus high-grip sportbike tires on strong spoke wheels featuring anodized, aluminum Excel rims.

Comes in Grand Blue and Solid Black or the dramatic Solid Black bodywork with angular graphics.

The 2024 Suzuki DR-Z400SM MSRP is $7,899.