Moto Morini reveals new 3 1/2 at EICMA

As Moto Morini celebrates the 50th anniversary of the original iconic 3 1/2, the company revealed its successor at EICMA.

The classic 1975 Moto Morini 3 1/2 turns 50 in 2025, and the company has recently revealed its successor at EICMA 2024. (Photo: Screenshot, Cycle Garden YouTube)

The new Moto Morini 3 1/2 looks classic and dynamic, with a shape that makes the bike appear thrust forward, according to the company’s post on EICMA’s website. Numerous details that catch the eye include a 15 liter (4 gallon) fuel tank and 78 cm-high (30.7 inches) vintage-style seat.

The new Moto Morini 3 1/2 is designed to harken back to that classic and dynamic look, with a shape that makes the bike appear moving forward, according to the company. (Photo: Moto Morini, EICMA)

The engine is a new 60° V-twin, 350 cc, capable of 32.6 hp and 31 Nm of torque. The headlights are LED, and the dashboard features a TFT display with an integrated navigator. The frame is a single-cradle steel double rail, complemented by a 43 mm upside-down fork and a preload-adjustable monoshock mounted on an aluminum swingarm. The wheels are 17 inches, fitted with 110/70 and 150/60 tires, but perhaps the most significant spec is the weight, coming in under 365 lbs (165 kg).

The new Moto Morini 3 1/2 features quality components such as the vintage style seat that is 30.7 inches high and a TFT display with integrated navigator.

There is no word yet on the new model’s pricing or when it will be delivered to U.S. dealers. But if you are in Milan, visit Moto Morini in Hall 24, Stand C54 at EICMA.