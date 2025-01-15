DealersLatest NewsMoto MoriniNewsTop News EnewsletterTop Stories

Moto Morini names new VP of sales and dealer development

The StaffJanuary 15, 2025

Moto Morini recently announced the appointment of Chris Peterman as vice president of sales and dealer development for the historic Italian motorcycle brand.

Chris Peterman comes to Moto Morini with a wealth of knowledge and nearly 30 years of leadership experience in the motorcycle industry. (Photo: Moto Morini Motorcycles)

Peterman comes to Moto Morini with a wealth of knowledge and nearly 30 years of leadership experience in the motorcycle industry. His extensive background includes management experience with Yamaha and CF Moto and being a dealership general manager. According to the company, Peterman’s dealer development insight and industry knowledge make him the ideal leader to accelerate the brand’s growth nationwide.

“I believe Moto Morini is well positioned for major expansion in the US market,” says Chris Peterman. “Moto Morini is an iconic Italian brand that offers a tremendous line of high-quality motorcycles and accessories. The brand’s heritage, combined with Italian design, performance, and quality, makes Moto Morini a stand-out brand. I look forward to growing the family of Moto Morini dealers.”

Chris McGee, COO of Moto Morini, says he is excited to have Peterman join the Moto Morini team. “Chris has a great deal of experience connecting with dealers to help strengthen their businesses. Chris will continue the Moto Morini mission of industry-leading dealer support and cultivating long-lasting partnerships.”

Chris Peterman can be contacted at chrisp@motomorini.com. Moto Morini Motorcycles is a silver-level sponsor of PSB’s Accelerate Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina. Dealers can learn more at MotoMoriniUSA.com, or in person at Accelerate.

