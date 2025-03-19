Two companies in the powersports lending industry have integrated services to give dealers expanded access to flexible financing solutions.

The partnership between Ironhorse Funding and OttoMoto provides dealers with more financing options. (File photo)

The newly formed partnership brings together OttoMoto, an embedded lending platform, and Ironhorse Funding, a powersports financing firm for borrowers and dealers. The integration aims to simplify the lending process, allowing dealers to connect with Ironhorse’s financing programs through OttoMoto’s secure platform.

By leveraging Ironhorse’s industry expertise and OttoMoto’s advanced technology, this partnership provides dealers with a broader range of financing options to better serve their customers, reduce friction in the lending process, and increase sales conversion rates. Borrowers, in turn, benefit from a smoother and more efficient financing experience tailored to their unique credit profiles.



“Our integration with Ironhorse Funding marks another step in our mission to deliver comprehensive lending solutions to dealers,” says OttoMoto CEO Paul Nicholas. “By expanding access to financing, we are equipping dealers with the tools they need to close more deals and provide better customer service.”

Ironhorse Funding, which has $250 million in assets under management, provides financing solutions for powersports lending, offering programs that accommodate a wide range of borrower profiles. Now working through the OttoMoto platform, dealers gain access to a streamlined loan application process, faster approvals, and increased financing accessibility for their customers.



“We are excited to collaborate with OttoMoto to bring our specialized financing programs to a wider network of dealers,” says Jon Krumdick, CEO at Ironhorse. “This integration allows us to enhance the dealer experience by offering more financing solutions tailored to their customer base.”

