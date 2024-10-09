Ironhorse Funding reaches $250M in assets under management

Ironhorse Funding LLC has surpassed a significant milestone of $250 million in assets under management reflecting the company’s growth and commitment to providing financing solutions in the motorcycle, powersports, RV, and marine industries.

Over the past five years, Ironhorse Funding launched its indirect lending program and introduced its full-spectrum motorcycle refinancing program. Building on this momentum, Ironhorse Funding expanded its financing and refinancing programs to include powersports, RVs, and marine units. The company’s achievements are underscored by the origination of over half a billion dollars during this period.

“Reaching $250 million in assets under management is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust our partners and customers place in us,” says Jon Krumdick, CEO of Ironhorse Funding. “We have continually strived to innovate and expand our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our customers, and this milestone highlights our success in doing so. We look forward to building on this foundation as we continue to grow and lead in the industry.”

“Ironhorse Funding’s growth is not only impressive but also indicative of the strategic vision and execution that the leadership team has consistently demonstrated,” says Joel Wheeler, chairman of Ironhorse Funding’s Board of Directors. “The company is well-positioned for continued success, and I am confident that Ironhorse Funding will continue to set new benchmarks in the industry.”

As Ironhorse Funding celebrates this achievement, the company remains focused on developing long-term relationships with its business partners, dealer partners, and borrowers by creating innovative credit solutions that generate quality receivables while providing best-in-class service to clients and customers.