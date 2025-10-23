FlexPath DXP expands with credit-verified payments for powersports shoppers

As more motorcycle and powersports buyers begin their purchase journey online, FlexPath DXP is rolling out new digital tools to help dealers turn browsers into serious, credit-qualified leads. The company’s latest innovation is Single Vehicle Payment Prequalification (SVP). This builds on its VeriQual platform to show shoppers real, personalized payments based on verified credit data — not generic estimates.

FlexPath’s latest innovation, Single Vehicle Payment Prequalification (SVP), builds on its VeriQual platform to show shoppers real, personalized payments based on verified credit data. (Image: FlexPath)

For powersports dealers, that means every online listing — from motorcycles and side-by-sides to ATVs and personal watercraft — can now display accurate, real-time monthly payments that reflect a shopper’s verified credit tier, taxes, and available incentives.

“SVP is the logical evolution of VeriQual,” says Tarry Shebesta, CEO of FlexPath DXP. “It bridges verified identity, soft-pull credit data, and real-time inventory to deliver precise, credit-qualified payments that convert at a much higher rate.”

Unlike traditional payment calculators, which rely on self-reported credit scores or broad estimates, VeriQual SVP uses verified identity data and a soft credit pull to show actual loan or lease payments from a dealer’s own lenders. The result is greater transparency for consumers — and higher-quality leads for dealers.

In testing at Sansone Jr. Auto Group, VeriQual outperformed a leading quick prequalify tool, generating more than twice as many credit-qualified leads with the same ad spend, effectively cutting the cost-per-lead in half.

How it works

With VeriQual SVP, consumers can:

See personalized monthly payments tied to their verified credit profile.

tied to their verified credit profile. View payments across all inventory listings — new, used, or certified pre-owned.

— new, used, or certified pre-owned. Engage seamlessly through dealer websites, showroom QR codes , or direct mail and digital campaigns.

SVP can be embedded anywhere consumers shop, including dealer websites, online marketplaces, and digital retailing platforms. It creates a consistent experience from the first click to the showroom visit.

Behind the scenes, SVP leverages a dealer-configured lender waterfall, pulling live lender data, rebates, and incentives to calculate real payments in real time. Dealers also gain built-in fraud protection through VeriQual’s verified identity layer, ensuring that leads are both authentic and credit-qualified.

Digital edge

As powersports dealers face increased pressure to compete with OEM financing programs and online marketplaces, tools like SVP are becoming critical to stand out and simplify the buying process, the company says in its October press release.

“Consumers are used to personalized payments when they shop for cars. And they’re starting to expect the same experience in powersports,” Shebesta says. “By bringing credit-verified payments to every listing, dealers can build trust early and shorten the path to sale.”

FlexPath DXP says the new SVP feature is already being adopted by forward-thinking dealer groups and lenders across the automotive, RV, and powersports sectors.