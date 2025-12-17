A major data breach at credit verification firm 700Credit has exposed the personal information of more than 5.8 million individuals, with the company attributing the incident to a compromised third-party API — a development with direct implications for powersports dealers that rely on the platform.

The leadership team at 700Credit has been very transparent about the breach issues. It is communicating the next steps to dealers, including hosting a webinar with NPDA on December 18 at 4 pm ET. (Photo: 700Credit/screenshot)

What dealers need to know

700Credit, a Michigan-based provider of credit reporting and identity verification services for more than 18,000 dealerships across auto, RV, marine and powersports, confirmed that attackers accessed sensitive consumer data collected between May and October 2025. The breach was discovered on October 25, with dealer notifications beginning November 21 and consumer notifications scheduled to start December 22.

According to reports, filings with the Maine Attorney General’s Office show exactly 5,836,521 individuals were impacted.

The stolen data includes:

Full names

Home addresses

Dates of birth

Social Security numbers

700Credit stated that its internal network was not breached. Instead, attackers used credentials from an integrated third-party partner to access the 700Dealer.com application layer and copy records without authorization.

Response

700Credit reported the incident to the FBI, notified state attorneys general nationwide, and — working with the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) — filed a consolidated report with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Impacted consumers are being offered credit monitoring and identity restoration services.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel urged affected consumers to act quickly.

“If you get a letter from 700Credit, don’t ignore it,” Nessel said in a public statement. “A credit freeze or monitoring services can go a long way in preventing fraud.” — Dana Nessel, Michigan AG.

Why it matters

While the breach did not originate within dealership systems, the incident underscores the growing risk posed by third-party vendors that handle consumer financial data. Dealers using 700Credit may face increased customer questions, reputational concerns, and heightened compliance scrutiny — particularly around data security disclosures and consumer notifications.

Briefing scheduled

To address dealer concerns, 700Credit and compliance experts will host an industry webinar with NPDA:

Webinar: What You Need to Know About the 700Credit Data Breach and Your Next Steps

Date: Dec. 18, 2025 | Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

In this timely NPDA webinar, industry experts break down what the recent 700Credit data breach means for powersports dealers and what actions you should be taking now.

Ken Hill, managing director of 700Credit, and Matt Vatter, chief compliance officer of Accelerate2Compliance, will provide clear, factual insight into the situation, including what is known, what is still being evaluated, and how dealers can protect their businesses moving forward. Moderated by Howard Latham, chief operations officer of Accelerate2Compliance, this session is designed to cut through speculation and focus on practical next steps.

Bottom line

Even when breaches occur outside dealership walls, the fallout lands squarely at the retail level. Dealers should closely review vendor security practices, ensure compliance processes are up to date, and be prepared to respond to customer concerns as notifications roll out.