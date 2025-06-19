DealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterService ProvidersTop Storieswebinars

NPA and NPDA launch Pre-Owned Market webinar ahead of DealerConnect

The StaffJune 19, 2025

As powersports dealers navigate an increasingly competitive landscape, two of the industry’s key organizations are teaming up to deliver strategic insights. National Powersports Auctions (NPA) and the National Powersports Dealer Association (NPDA) have announced a free educational webinar for NPDA members, titled “Pre-Owned Unit Sales: A Market Update,” taking place on Thursday, June 26, from 11 am to 12 pm PT.

The webinar will be led by Tony Altieri, vice president of business development at NPA, who will provide a real-time analysis of the pre-owned powersports market and offer actionable insights for dealers.

The webinar will be led by Tony Altieri, vice president of business development at NPA, who will provide a real-time analysis of the pre-owned powersports market and offer actionable insights for dealers. “Think of it as pre-running the course to year-end profitability,” says Altieri. “We’ll get into what’s driving trends, what happens next, and how you can be prepared to win.”

As part of NPDA’s EDGE-ucation initiative, this session is complimentary for NPDA members and $79 for non-members. However, all attendees—regardless of membership—will qualify for early bird registration for NPDA’s signature event, DealerConnect, scheduled for September 21–23 in Columbus, Ohio.

“Our goal is to provide dealership owners and staff with tools for sustainable profitability. This webinar is just one piece of the EDGE curriculum leading into DealerConnect, where dealers can come together, learn, and grow.” — Bob Kee, NPDA Chairman and co-owner of Destination Cycle in Kerrville, Texas

With DealerConnect just four months away, the June 26 webinar serves as a key lead-in, offering dealers a chance to get a “winning EDGE” ahead of the fall conference. Register for the webinar here.

Tags
The StaffJune 19, 2025

Related Articles

FHDDA

Another dealer association backs campaign to oust Harley leadership ahead of shareholder vote

May 14, 2025

H Partners accuses Harley’s board of secret deals ahead of shareholder vote

May 13, 2025
NPDA logo

NPDA’s H-D Council shares H Partners’ concerns with leadership, culture at Motor Company

May 7, 2025
NPDA's EDGE program

NPDA’s new education platform looks to give its dealer members an EDGE

April 29, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.