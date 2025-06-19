As powersports dealers navigate an increasingly competitive landscape, two of the industry’s key organizations are teaming up to deliver strategic insights. National Powersports Auctions (NPA) and the National Powersports Dealer Association (NPDA) have announced a free educational webinar for NPDA members, titled “Pre-Owned Unit Sales: A Market Update,” taking place on Thursday, June 26, from 11 am to 12 pm PT.

The webinar will be led by Tony Altieri, vice president of business development at NPA, who will provide a real-time analysis of the pre-owned powersports market and offer actionable insights for dealers. “Think of it as pre-running the course to year-end profitability,” says Altieri. “We’ll get into what’s driving trends, what happens next, and how you can be prepared to win.”

As part of NPDA’s EDGE-ucation initiative, this session is complimentary for NPDA members and $79 for non-members. However, all attendees—regardless of membership—will qualify for early bird registration for NPDA’s signature event, DealerConnect, scheduled for September 21–23 in Columbus, Ohio.

“Our goal is to provide dealership owners and staff with tools for sustainable profitability. This webinar is just one piece of the EDGE curriculum leading into DealerConnect, where dealers can come together, learn, and grow.” — Bob Kee, NPDA Chairman and co-owner of Destination Cycle in Kerrville, Texas

With DealerConnect just four months away, the June 26 webinar serves as a key lead-in, offering dealers a chance to get a “winning EDGE” ahead of the fall conference. Register for the webinar here.