Webinar: Tariffs Impacting Powersports

President Donald Trump’s announcements and changes to his tariff policy have caused confusion and uncertainty among many powersports businesses. To that end, the Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC) is hosting a free webinar on Tuesday, April 22, at 11 am Pacific for anyone interested in learning how these changes may affect the powersports industry.

MIC’s Scott Schloegel will be joined by Tori Smith, a trade and tax specialist from the government and public affairs advocacy firm Forbes Tate Partners, to address the powersports industry in this special webinar. (Photo: MIC)

Just days after President Trump announced widespread tariffs, MIC members and dealers gathered in Washington, D.C., for the Powersports Capitol Hill Fly-In, holding 95 meetings on the Hill with members of Congress and their staff. Industry experts and elected officials also addressed the associations’ members during a breakfast briefing. On the heels of the Fly-In, President Trump changed his position on tariffs, but the situation remains fluid.

Schloegel, MIC’s senior vice president of government relations, and Smith, senior vice president on the government relations team at Forbes Tate Partners, will provide the latest tariff updates on the webinar. Schloegel will also discuss what the MIC government relations team has been working on to help protect the powersports industry during this time.

Visit MIC’s webinar page to register for the event, which will take place on April 22 at 11:00 a.m. PT.