MIC seeks dealers and companies to lobby for industry in D.C.



In MIC’s recent Ride Report, the association is calling for representation in Washington D.C. to meet with members of Congress and their staff in support of the powersports industry. “There may be no more important time in recent years for powersports companies and dealerships to speak about their key concerns with legislators in Washington,” the report states.

MIC is calling on members to register for this year’s Powersports Capitol Hill Fly-In, which will take place in Washington, D.C., April 7-8. The MIC Government Relations Office will schedule the Capitol Hill meetings and cover most event meals, including two networking cocktail receptions and dinners along the waterfront in D.C. Dealers and MIC members will have to pick up the tab for their flights and lodging, however.

The MIC points to last year’s sales dip of 4.5 percent and the threat of global trade wars as some of the most important reasons to get involved. The Trump administration has also levied a 10 percent tariff on all Chinese products, and Beijing has retaliated with its own import taxes on American coal, gas, and other goods. While 25 percent tariffs against Canada and Mexico are on hold (for now), they are scheduled to begin again in March.

“I don’t think people really realize that this is a bad thing across the board,” said David Savlowitz, founder and CEO of competitive analytics, during a recent presentation at AIMExpo. “[T]he likelihood that this is going to happen is pretty low. And, in fact, a lot of the administration is walking back the threats of tariffs. But let’s just go forward for a few months. Right now, let’s say they go through with it for a year. GDP, at 2.3 percent right now, is likely going to decrease to around -1.4 to +0.8, which is a pretty significant downshift that would most likely lead to recession, okay? Period, full-stop.”

“Right now, price inflation is 2.9 percent,” he said. “We ran a preliminary model, and if tariffs stayed in effect for a year – and that’s Canada, Mexico, China – we’re predicting that inflation is going to jump at least 4.4 to 6.8 percent, and that’s at a minimum scenario. It could go north of there, and some economists we just read go way north of there. It’s not going to be pretty at all.”

Other issues that the Fly-In will lobby for are the threats of staffing cuts at the National Park Service and the Bureau of Land Management that could potentially limit access to public lands for ORV enthusiasts and reduce maintenance at facilities used by powersports enthusiasts.

“I can’t emphasize enough the importance of in-person member participation with legislators when we are talking tariffs, land access, and many other subjects that matter to our business and our customers,” said Scott Schloegel, MIC senior vice president of Government Relations. “Being face-to-face and developing relationships at the Powersports Capitol Hill Fly-In are keys to success.”

MIC has a hotel block set up for those who register for the Fly-In by March 19.