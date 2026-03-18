MIC’s 2026 Capitol Hill Fly-In open for registration

Registration is now open for the Motorcycle Industry Council’s 2026 Powersports Capitol Hill Fly-In, May 18–19 in Washington, D.C. The event brings industry leaders to Capitol Hill to meet directly with lawmakers and staff on the federal issues affecting powersports businesses nationwide.

The Powersports Capitol Hill Fly-In is a chance to meet with Congress members or their key staff to address critical issues impacting the powersports industry. (Photo: MIC)

For more than 10 years, the Fly-In program has been inviting its member companies to come to Washington, D.C. to meet with different members of Congress — on the House side and the Senate side — and talk about important issues that are impacting the powersports industry.

Last year, MIC had 28 member companies — about 40 people in total — come to Washington and scheduled 95 meetings with members of the House and the Senate all in one day, with the No. 1 issue being tariffs.

“Whether it’s protecting supply chains, maintaining rider access, or ensuring workable compliance standards, it makes a difference when lawmakers hear directly from the people operating businesses in their states and districts,” says Scott Schloegel, senior vice president of government relations at MIC



Meetings are scheduled in advance, and participants receive issue briefings and policy materials to ensure discussions are focused and productive.

Registration is open through April 21. MIC members attend free, and hotel information is available on the event website.