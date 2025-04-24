DealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Storieswebinars

Free dealer training event to take place May 7

The StaffApril 24, 2025

“Shift: A New Era for Dealerships” is a free, one-hour, interactive webinar packed with tools that event organizer and trainer Max Materne believes powersports dealerships will love. The webinar will take place on Wednesday, May 7, via Google Meet.

Topics covered include:

  • Inventory Management Tips to keep stock moving and cash flowing
  • ELV Formula (Ownex’s proprietary Enthusiast Lifecycle Value calculation) to measure and grow a customer base
  • Process Worksheets for mapping out your own customer‑lifecycle workflows
  • Competitive Edge Toolkit of ready‑to‑use insights for day‑one impact

There’s no cost to attend, but dealers can grab a spot on the event’s registration page.

Tags
The StaffApril 24, 2025

Related Articles

Van Wall Powersports

Iowa dealership praised for going extra mile after Helene

January 16, 2025
Max Materne

Max Materne joins PSB Accelerate Conference speaker lineup

November 12, 2024
Morgan Stanley

Webinar: Maximizing profits in your F&I department through reinsurance Jun. 25

June 18, 2024
webinar

Powersports Business to host Dealer Spike webinar Thursday

November 15, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.