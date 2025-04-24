Free dealer training event to take place May 7

“Shift: A New Era for Dealerships” is a free, one-hour, interactive webinar packed with tools that event organizer and trainer Max Materne believes powersports dealerships will love. The webinar will take place on Wednesday, May 7, via Google Meet.

Topics covered include:

Inventory Management Tips to keep stock moving and cash flowing

ELV Formula (Ownex’s proprietary Enthusiast Lifecycle Value calculation) to measure and grow a customer base

Process Worksheets for mapping out your own customer‑lifecycle workflows

Competitive Edge Toolkit of ready‑to‑use insights for day‑one impact

There’s no cost to attend, but dealers can grab a spot on the event’s registration page.