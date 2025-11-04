DealersFinance and InsuranceLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop StoriesYamaha

YMFC recognizes Power Motorsports for outstanding customer service

The StaffNovember 4, 2025

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, U.S.A. (YMFC-US), has spotlighted Power Motorsports of Sublimity, Oregon, for exceptional customer service and a strong commitment to building lasting relationships with Yamaha riders.

Mandy McCoy, finance manager at Power Motorsports (Center), says they have been sending more deals to YMFC because “the flat rates have been fantastic.” (Photo: Yamaha)

“The reason we’ve been sending more deals over to Yamaha is because the flat rates have been fantastic,” says Mandy McCoy, finance manager at Power Motorsports. “The staff is incredible — from underwriting to our rep Stephanie Cox — and funding has been super fast. The rates are competitive, and the service is phenomenal.”

Power Motorsports has earned its reputation through a customer-first approach that goes beyond the sales floor. “We’re not just trying to move units; we’re focused on building relationships and making powersports ownership accessible and enjoyable,” McCoy adds. “We take the time to walk each customer through financing options in a transparent, tailored way.”

The dealership also stays connected after the sale. “We follow up to make sure everything is going well, help with service scheduling, and assist with future upgrades,” McCoy shares. “Our customers aren’t just sales — they’re part of the Power family.”

Yamaha Financial Services congratulated Power Motorsports for its excellence in customer care and thanked the team for its ongoing partnership.

