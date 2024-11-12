Max Materne joins PSB Accelerate Conference speaker lineup

Max Materne will join the speaker lineup for the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in January 2025. Materne, CEO and co-founder OCD Solutions, will present an engaging session on maximizing profitability through Customer Lifecycle Management.

Materne is a seasoned powersports consultant and former award-winning dealership owner with over 20 years in the industry. Throughout his career, Max wished he could find a solution focused on understanding and enhancing the lifecycle value of the most crucial figure in the industry—the rider. Frustrated by the absence of such a tool, he set out to build it himself. His presentation at Accelerate will dive into insights from the tools he created, designed to help dealerships drive deeper customer loyalty, optimize rider engagement, and transform customer experience into measurable, long-term success.

In his session, Max will outline actionable strategies to shift focus from constantly acquiring new customers to nurturing existing ones, highlighting how improving the customer experience at each lifecycle stage can drive significant growth.

The Accelerate Conference is shaping up to be one of the best one yet! It will be held in downtown Charlotte from January 20-22, 2025. Materne says dealerships lose valuable customers early in their journey. He shows us how this affects long-term profitability. This session will empower dealerships to deepen customer relationships, enhance satisfaction, and achieve sustained profitability by investing in the experience and value of every customer.

Dealers and industry professionals can register at powersportsbusinessaccelerate.com/2025.