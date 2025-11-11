Octane Lending, Inc., the fintech covering the powersports, RV and marine segments, has been recognized with the “ABS Deal of the Year” award at the GlobalCapital US Securitization Awards 2025 for its OCTL 2024-RVM1 transaction — the first securitization backed entirely by RV and marine collateral in two decades.

The award highlights a milestone year for Octane’s capital markets platform, which continues to fuel lending growth across the powersports and outdoor recreation industries. (Photo: GlobalCapital)

The award highlights a milestone year for Octane’s capital markets platform, which continues to fuel lending growth across the powersports and outdoor recreation industries. The company also announced the completion of a $284 million asset-backed securitization (OCTL 2025-1) backed by fixed-rate installment loans issued through its in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial, Inc.

This latest transaction marks Octane’s 15th securitization since 2019, bringing its total issuance to over $4.5 billion. The deal included six classes of fixed-rate notes, all rated by Standard & Poor’s and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, and was led by Truist Securities as structuring agent, with ATLAS SP Securities, J.P. Morgan Securities, and Mizuho serving as joint bookrunners.

“Closing our fifteenth securitization represents another key milestone in the growth of Octane’s Capital Markets platform. We’re grateful for the continued trust and support of our investors, whose participation underscores confidence in our asset performance and disciplined execution,” — Nicholas Makarov, SVP and head of Capital Markets at Octane.

In 2025 alone, Octane completed three forward-flow transactions and two whole-loan sales, cumulatively selling or securing commitments to sell $3.3 billion in loans since December 2023. The company also surpassed $7 billion in aggregate originations, underscoring its growing presence as a trusted financial partner to powersports dealers nationwide.

For dealers, Octane’s continued success in the asset-backed securities market reinforces the company’s financial stability and commitment to supporting retail growth — providing more consumers with fast, flexible financing for motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides, and other powersports products.