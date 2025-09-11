DealersFinance and InsuranceLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

SmartBank expands dealer floor plan program, adds Chris Collier to lead growth

The StaffSeptember 11, 2025

SmartBank has expanded its dealer floor plan program with the addition of Chris Collier as senior vice president and dealer floor plan relationship manager. Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Collier will work directly with dealers and manufacturers to provide customized floor plan lending solutions.

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, SmartBank’s Chris Collier will work directly with dealers and manufacturers to provide customized floor plan lending solutions. (Photo: SmartBank)

“His deep industry expertise and proven track record of building lasting relationships with dealers and manufacturers will be invaluable as we enhance our floor plan lending solutions,” says Billy Carroll, SmartBank president and CEO.

Collier brings more than 25 years of relationship management experience, including work with manufacturers and dealers of motorcycles, boats, motorhomes, heavy equipment, and commercial vehicles. He holds degrees in finance and management from Jacksonville University and an MBA from Campbell University.

“SmartBank’s commitment to its dealer floor plan program and passion for building strong, supportive relationships with its clients are what drew me to this role,” Chris Collier says.

Founded in 2007, SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank with 42 branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida.

