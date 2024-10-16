Kioti recently announced an agreement with Huntington Distribution Finance, Inc. (HDF) to provide floor plan lending solutions to Kioti dealers in the U.S. The manufacturer says the partnership will streamline the floor planning and dealer onboarding processes, enabling Kioti to deliver more value to its expansive and growing dealer network.

“At Kioti, we are committed to innovation that not only strengthens our business but also arms our dealer partners with necessary resources to foster sustainable growth,” says Jun Bahk, president and CEO of Daedong-USA, Inc., Kioti Tractor Division. “Our agreement with HDF builds on our solution-oriented approach to seamlessly streamline processes for dealer success.”

HDF provides custom inventory finance solutions to dealers, distributors, and manufacturers across North America. The company is committed to supporting business growth by focusing on industry expertise and service and optimizing dealer onboarding. HDF enables its partners to succeed by offering comprehensive tools and services.

“The strategic alliance will focus on creating simple, tailored solutions to support dealers’ growth goals – big or small. Additionally, this exclusive agreement will enhance the onboarding process for new dealers, making it even easier to integrate Kioti equipment into their dealership. With satisfaction and efficiency at the forefront, Kioti and HDF will offer floorplan financing improvements, including flexibility, scalability, and direct access to dealer resources. This change will build on the existing financial strength of Daedong-USA and Daedong Corporation.”



–Chiwhan Yoon, deputy CEO and CFO of Kioti.

Kioti has an extensive network of more than 500 dealers throughout North America.