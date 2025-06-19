Latest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop StoriesUTV

Equip Expo expands its UTV test track

The StaffJune 19, 2025

Equip Expo will debut a newly expanded UTV test track as part of the 30-acre Outdoor Demo Yard at this fall’s event in Louisville, Kentucky, Oct. 21-24. Attendees can try the latest UTVs, mowers, compact tractors, chainsaws, leaf blowers, trenchers, skid steers, backhoes, and other equipment.

The annual outdoor power equipment trade show
This year’s Equip Expo will feature an extended UTV test track that will be a part of the 30-acre Outdoor Demo Yard. (Photo: Equip Expo)

“Our show is the only place where you can get your hands on and operate so many different types of equipment all in one place. We know how much landscapers, contractors, and dealers rely on the ability to try before they buy,” says Kris Kiser, president and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns the trade show. “In the Outdoor Demo Yard, you can get a feel for how all the major brands’ equipment handles, and where you can mow, dig, saw, drive, and more.”

The Outdoor Demo Yard will be open:

  • Wednesday, Oct. 22 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. 
  • Thursday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

“We’re particularly excited about the expanded UTV test track, which has been relocated for better access and beefed up,” Kiser adds.

Attendees can drive and compare the latest vehicles while navigating curves, hills, rocks, and bumps. Drivers must be 16 years of age or older with a valid driver’s license. They will drive alongside a manufacturer representative who can answer questions about load capacity, features, price, and more.

As one of the largest annual trade shows in the country, Equip Expo drew a record-breaking crowd of 28,500 last year and will offer this year’s attendees 1.1 million square feet of exhibit space.

