Equip Expo to debut Backyard Blend bourbon at event in October

Equip Exposition announces its inaugural small batch bourbon, Equip Reserve 42: Backyard Blend, which will debut at the 42nd annual Equip Exposition, being held Oct. 21-24 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

The bourbon was named by Sam Meagher, owner of Sam I Am Outdoor Services, who has attended the annual trade show since 2021.

Equip Exposition is an international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the largest trade shows in the U.S.

Unveiled exclusively for Equip’s 42nd show, Backyard Blend marks the start of a new show tradition. Two hundred thirty-two bottles will be made of Equip Reserve 42: Backyard Blend. Attendees will have a chance to sample it at the Louisville Tourism booth on Oct. 22 from 3 to 5 pm.

“We’re very excited about our new bourbon blend, which is crafted by a Kentucky distiller. It celebrates our host state’s legendary bourbon heritage, and it’s very fitting that the name for it was submitted by one of our attendees,” says Kris Kiser, president and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns and manages Equip Exposition.

Meagher says the show is a can’t-miss event for anyone in landscaping because of the knowledge it offers to help him grow his business and the community he’s found there.

In 2024, the trade show drew more than 28,500 people, with landscapers and contractors seeking actionable and practical ideas to grow and expand their businesses.