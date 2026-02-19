Equip Expo introduces two-city rotation for future trade shows

Equip Exposition, the largest outdoor power equipment trade show in the U.S., recently announced plans for a two-city rotation beginning in 2029.

Equip Expo 2026 will be held from Oct. 20-23 in Louisville, Kentucky. For the first time, it will take place in Orlando, Florida in 2029, 2031 and 2033.

In 2029, the annual show will be held at the Orlando County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, Oct. 10-12, with additional shows in Orlando in 2031 and 2033. Equip Expo will be in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2028, 2030, and 2032.

According to the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns and manages the show, the two-city rotation will expand global access with direct international air traffic and new venue choices for attendees and exhibitors, while enhancing outdoor demonstration opportunities in Louisville.

“This rotation gives our exhibitors and attendees the best of both worlds,” says Kris Kiser, president of OPEI. “Orlando has space for our members to host dealer meetings, provides additional co-location opportunities, and offers expanded venue choice for exhibitor and attendee programming. The rotation also allows us to work with Louisville on enhancing its unique outdoor demo area — the only venue of its kind in the country.”

Since OPEI assumed full management of Equip Exposition in 2022, the show has grown in attendance, exhibit space, and revenue. The 2025 show expanded to 1.2 million square feet and drew nearly 30,000 registered attendees from all 50 states and 52 countries, marking an attendance and net square footage record for the fourth year in a row.

Equip Expo 2026 will be held from Oct. 20-23 in Louisville. Last year, it debuted a newly expanded UTV test track as part of the 30-acre Outdoor Demo Yard. For 2026, OPEI and Equip have already initiated conversations with local partners, including Louisville Tourism and Kentucky Venues, about further enhancing the show’s Outdoor Demo Yard experience at the Kentucky Exposition Center.