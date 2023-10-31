2023 Equip Expo produces record attendees, exhibit space

Equip Exposition broke records this year in attendance and exhibit space sales. The trade show expanded its usual footprint at the Kentucky Exposition Center to add the West Wing this year due to space demands, also providing more than a million square feet of exhibits and 30 acres outside.

The trade show for the international landscape, outdoor living, and outdoor power equipment industry takes place every October in Louisville and brings more than $21 million to the Derby City.

The 2023 Equip Expo provided more than a million square feet of exhibits and 30 acres outside. Photo courtesy of Allie Filley

“The 2023 show was our largest to date—in attendance, in booth sales, sponsorships, and in education sessions,” says Kris Kiser, president and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns Equip Exposition. “It shows you how much companies and manufacturers want to be part of Equip Exposition and showcase their products to landscapers, dealers, and the entire industry. It is the place to be every October if you’re in this business.”

With co-location partner Hardscape North America, Equip Expo fully occupied the North, East, and South halls of the KEC. Kiser adds, “We have maxed out on outdoor demo space, which is one of our most popular features. It’s the only show in the industry where you can dig, cut, mow, mulch, and test equipment before buying. This year we also added select workshops in Spanish, a women’s reception, and an expanded UTV track outside.”

The 2023 Equip Expo brought together more than 27,000 registered attendees from all 50 states and 46 countries. Landscape contractor registrations increased by 20% over last year, and dealers were up 5%.

Plans for 2024 are well underway, including a Welcome Reception at Churchill Downs, which will mark the 150th anniversary of the Kentucky Derby in May 2024 with upgrades to the racetrack, as well as another arena concert at the Yum! Center in downtown Louisville.

“Building on the success of this year’s show, we continue to incorporate new experiences for 2024. We’re currently looking for talent for another Yum! Center concert and building out the slate of speakers for our education series,” Kiser says. “Every year, Equip Exposition invests in and commits to making the user experience unique in response to the industry’s needs, demands, and market changes. So, while it will be the same show you’ve always loved—it will just get better.”

Registration for the 2024 show is now open. Admittance to the 2024 Equip Exposition is currently at the early bird price of $25 per person. For more information visit equipexposition.com, contact the Equip Exposition office at info@equipexposition.com, or call 502-536-7050.

