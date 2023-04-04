Equip Expo expands 40th show exhibitor space

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, will expand exhibitor space to the West Wing of the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC), responding to the high demand from exhibitors. The tradeshow will be held Oct. 17-20, and the extra space will allow new and waitlisted exhibitors, as well as existing exhibitors to expand their presence at the show.

“Our usual footprint for indoor exhibit space is completely sold out,” says Kris Kiser, president of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), who owns and manages Equip Exposition. “And while the West Wing is different—it’s been used for a wide range of purposes—it does allow existing exhibitors to showcase more of their products and in particular indoor demonstration areas. Taking space in the West Wing also allows new exhibitors to get into the show and ‘get in line’ for space that could become available in other areas of the KEC.”

Last year, all available exhibitor spaces in the KEC and the available 30 acres in the Outdoor Demo Yard sold out; Expo expects the same turnout in 2023. The West Wing offers 170,000 square feet of additional indoor exhibit space and is the last remaining unused area at the KEC for Equip Expo.

In addition to exhibits, the West Wing will feature the return of the popular New Product Showcase, the Drone Zone and a business lounge for exhibitors and attendees during the show. Hardscape North America will also expand its exhibit space into the West Wing.

“The West Wing is ideal for indoor demonstration of battery product, and weather’s not a factor for exhibitors there,” Kiser adds.

The 2023 Equip Expo will provide a thank you concert at the KFC Center as it celebrates its 40th show.

Equip Exposition celebrates its 40th show this year and will improve the attendee experiences for entertainment with a thank you concert at the KFC Yum! Center arena featuring headliners Third Eye Blind and Dylan Scott. Expo’s house band, The Crashers, will play the show’s opening party at the downtown Kentucky International Convention Center and Juicebox Heroes will headline at Fourth Street Live! on Wednesday.

“Thursday evening is a very unique event in a state-of-the-art arena to celebrate our 40-year history,” says Kiser. “We’re offering exhibitors an opportunity to host spaces and hold parties in celebration of our Expo family reunion.” A number of exhibitors and companies have reserved space at the arena for private parties during the concerts, “but there are a number of suites and venues still available in the facility,” he says.

Expo 2022 was the largest show in the event’s 40-year history, selling out all available exhibit space and posting record attendance – more than 25,000 people from all 50 states and 49 countries. The show brings over $20 million in revenue to Louisville, and books more than 32,000 hotel rooms during show week.

Hotel reservations are open and registration to the show will open in April.

Advertisement

"I encourage anyone coming to Expo to act quickly – starting with reserving your hotel room,” Kiser says. “Twelve of our show hotels are already sold out, and several more have limited availability. If you're going to fly in, book it today.”

Hardscape North America continues to co-locate with the show. To learn more about exhibiting at Equip Exposition, visit www.equipexposition.com/exhibitor.