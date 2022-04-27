Exmark cuts ribbon at new Nebraska headquarters

With more and more powersports dealers adding outdoor power equipment to their lineup, we’re sharing news from Beatrice, Nebraska, that Exmark is celebrating its 40th anniversary in grand fashion.

After a nearly two-year wait, Exmark hosted a ribbon cutting and open house at its new corporate headquarters in the Beatrice Industrial Park. The facility was finished in late 2019; however, the public celebration took place today in conjunction with Exmark’s 40th Anniversary.

Exmark vice president Daryn Walters said the new facility is where Exmark will develop the innovations that will drive the green industry forward.

“Exmark was incorporated 40 years ago in May, so it seems fitting that we’re unveiling our new facility today,” Walters said. “To see how this company has grown, from just a handful of innovators with a dream in 1982, to the incredible organization we have today, it’s a beautiful thing. A true American success story and I’m grateful for everyone who has had a hand in Exmark’s success.”

The event hosted a number of notable local and state leaders, including Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Nebraska District 30 State Sen. Myron Dorn and Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth. The Toro Company president and CEO Rick Olson also spoke at the event, as did Matt Hills, vice president of construction for the Ryan Companies, the building contractor for the new facility.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, guests were invited to participate in guided tours of Exmark’s new facility.