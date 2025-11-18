DealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Altoz names Joe Wilson district sales manager for Southern region

The StaffNovember 18, 2025

Altoz, Inc. has appointed industry veteran Joe Wilson as district sales manager for Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, strengthening the company’s dealer-focused sales strategy in key Southern markets.

Wilson brings more than 20 years of powersports and retail operations experience. In his new role, he will lead dealer development efforts and support sales growth across the tri-state region.

Wilson brings more than 20 years of powersports and retail operations experience. In his new role, he will lead dealer development efforts and support sales growth across the tri-state region.

“Joe brings over 20 years of experience in the powersports industry, along with an extensive background in retail operations and sales management,” says Karl Bjorkman, vice president of sales and revenue for Altoz. “We believe he will have an immediate and positive impact in his territory.”

Wilson said he was drawn to Altoz for its standout products and strong family-business culture.

“My goal is to build solid relationships with dealers, drive sales through open, retail-focused communication, and help more people — both dealers and customers — get to know the Altoz brand,” says Wilson.

Altoz’s dealer network spans the U.S. with international distribution in New Zealand, France, Canada, the U.K., and Australia. The company is known for manufacturing the industry’s first zero-turn and stand-on tracked mowers.

For more information on Altoz products, visit Altoz.com.

