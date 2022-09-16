Ex-Arctic Cat manager to head Service Parts & Accessories at Altoz

Greenbush, Minnesota-based Altoz, the outdoor power equipment manufacturer, has named Rod Larson as manager of Service Parts and Accessories manager.

With over 35 years of experience in the outdoor equipment industry, Larson is well-versed in many aspects of the business. Having owned and operated an outdoor power equipment business and as parts and pricing manager for Arctic Cat, Rod understands both the dealer's and the manufacturer's objectives.

Rod Larson

"Rod's extensive experience and strategic vision are assets that will benefit our dealers, customers and organization," said Karl Bjorkman, Sales and Marketing director. "As the Service Parts and Accessories manager, Rod will focus on working with Research and Development to grow the Altoz accessories line, managing inventory and administering programs for service parts and accessories."

"This position is a great fit for me with my experience in outdoor power equipment and powersports. I'm eager to make a difference and increase Altoz's parts and accessories offerings. I'm fortunate to work for a company that has a sincere dedication to their employees, dealers, customers and community," Larson said.