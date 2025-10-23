Arctic Cat has added a well-known name and trusted voice from the powersports media world to its leadership team. John Prusak, longtime Snow Goer editor and publisher, has joined the company as its marketing communications manager, a move that underscores the company’s renewed focus on industry engagement and dealer communication.

(From left) Snow Goer national account manager Mark Rosacker, editor and publisher John Prusak, former art director Becca Hudson and former managing editor Andy Swanson look over the past issues of the magazine. (File photo)

For more than 30 years, Prusak was a central figure at EPG Media, where he shaped Snow Goer into one of the most respected publications in snowmobiling. His editorial leadership, deep technical knowledge, and connection to riders have made him one of the sport’s most recognized advocates. In 2020, his contributions were recognized with induction into the International Snowmobile Hall of Fame.

“I am beyond excited to join Arctic Cat at this time,” Prusak says. “The renewed energy and passion that the new ownership group has brought, along with the ‘Riders First’ mantra, align perfectly with my own ideals. I’m thrilled to join a company with such a proud history and to help build a promising future for Arctic Cat and the markets it serves.”

John Prusak’s editorial leadership, deep technical knowledge, and connection to riders have made him one of snowmobiling’s most recognized advocates. He now joins Arctic Cat as its marketing and communications manager. (Photo: Arctic Cat)

Arctic Cat President and CEO Brad Darling said Prusak’s hire is part of the company’s broader strategy to reconnect with its core customers and strengthen its relationship with dealers.

“John is a welcome addition to the Arctic Cat team,” Darling shares. “His vast experience and passion for powersports will help move Arctic Cat forward in its promise to make decisions from the trail up, not the boardroom down. He understands riders, and he understands how important our dealer partners are in delivering that experience.”

Since Arctic Cat’s acquisition earlier this year, the marketing team has been reenergized to restore the brand’s identity and deepen its connection to the powersports community. Cory Maus, director of marketing, said Prusak’s addition brings not only credibility but also a fresh perspective on how Arctic Cat communicates with riders and dealers alike.

“We’re excited to have John on board,” Maus says. “He brings a strong work ethic, valuable industry insight, and a point of view that reflects decades of listening to both dealers and customers. His knowledge across the snowmobile and off-road segments will help us tell our story more effectively and support our dealer network with stronger messaging and tools.”

Prusak is seen here giving PSB and OPE editors a run-through of the snowmobile controls before a group ride in 2023. Neither Glenn Hansen (left) nor Brendan Baker had ridden a snowmobile at this point. But thanks to Prusak’s tutelage, we didn’t break anything. (Photo: Brendan Baker)

For dealers, the move signals Arctic Cat’s continued push to restore the brand’s authentic voice — one rooted in the riding experience and built on transparency with its partners. As the company refines its product lineup and rebuilds its marketing infrastructure, industry veterans like Prusak are expected to play a key role in reconnecting the brand to the loyal community that helped define it.

Looking ahead to 2026

With the 2026 model year approaching, Arctic Cat’s marketing team is positioning the brand for renewed momentum across snow, ATV, and side-by-side categories. Dealers can expect clearer communication, stronger retail storytelling, and new resources aimed at driving showroom traffic and customer engagement. Prusak’s arrival — along with Arctic Cat’s “Riders First” direction — suggests that the brand’s next chapter will focus heavily on authenticity, product passion, and rebuilding trust with the network that brings its machines to life.

Good luck at your new gig, Prusak! Don’t forget your media buddies going forward, especially when planning a snowmobile trip through the U.P. Just saying!