Snowmobile Hall of Fame Class includes Snow Goer editor Prusak

The International Snowmobile Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 includes an inductee with ties to Powersports Business.

John Prusak, editor and publisher of Snow Goer magazine who has held various roles over the years with EPG Media sister publication Powersports Business, was tabbed in the Hall of Fame’s Publisher/Journalist category for 2020.

For over 30 years, this prestigious Hall of Fame honor is bestowed upon the incoming class of annual recipients in recognition for their achievements for the sport of Snowmobiling; As awarded each year from select categories that include:

Inventors, Designers & Manufacturers

Explorers & Adventurers

Trail & Program Developers

Volunteers & Club Organizers

Publishers & Journalists

John Prusak, International Snowmobile Hall of Fame Class of 2020

From the press release:

John has fond memories of riding relatives’ and friends’ sleds, even though his parents had gotten rid of their snowmobiles when he was young, causing him to miss out on the “golden era” of snowmobiling. John’s background in snowmobiling is fairly recent compared to some of the other ISHOF inductees. Make no mistake when motorsports is in your blood and you’re from the Midwest, snowmobiles will become a big part of your life. Putting his journalist skills to work John plays a major role in keeping all facets of snowmobiling alive and well.

Other ISHOF Class of 2020 inductees include:

Terry Hutchinson, Volunteer/Club Organizer

Prior Lake, MN

In his nearly 50 years of organized snowmobiling, Terry Hutchinson has been involved in all levels. It all started with the creation of the Prior Lake Snowmobile Association in 1972. He served as their President over 10 years and Trail Coordinator for the past 45 years. In 1984, Scott County’s three snowmobile clubs created an alliance called Sno-Trails, Inc. Terry held the office of President and served as their Trail Coordinator for 40 plus years as well.

Linda Rockwood, Inventor & Designer

Utica, NY

An innovator, a savvy business person and most importantly someone who cared deeply about snowmobiling, Linda was a pioneer in the Snowmobile Trail Webmap and Smart Phone App design business. She founded Mohawk Valley GIS (MVGIS) back in 2003, which first helped the local snowmobile clubs in New York State and then started working with other states as well. Linda knew that there was a need for the snowmobilers and snowmobile clubs to have a webmap, to be able to locate parking, trails, gas, food and lodging. Her visions for maps being contained within one’s own cell phone while out riding the trails and not being tied to a paper map brought us to where we are today with the technology to safely allow snowmobile riders to utilize their smart phones to navigate snowmobile trail systems.

Peggy Spieger, Trail & Program Developer

LaPine, OR

Starting to ride snowmobiles over four decades ago with her husband John and family, they all became involved with their local snowmobile club and the Oregon State Snowmobile Association (OSSA). Peggy has worked tirelessly to represent Oregon’s snowmobilers as well as snowmobilers throughout the western snowbelt. During forty years of distinguished service to the sport of snowmobiling, Peggy has made contributions as a trail and program developer and volunteer leader at the club, state, national and international levels.

