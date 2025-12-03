CFMOTOLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterSnowmobileTop Stories

CFMOTO sponsors this season’s National Snocross series

The StaffDecember 3, 2025

As first reported by our sister publication Snow Goer on Dec. 2, CFMOTO USA announced it has committed to sponsoring the entire 2025-2026 Amsoil Championship Snocross series and says it will have a strong presence both on- and off-track this season.

In addition to being a sponsor for this season’s Championship Snocross series, CFMOTO USA will serve as the title sponsor when the National Snocross tour rolls into ERX Motor Park in Elk River, Minnesota, March 6-7.

With its U.S. headquarters based in Minnesota, CFMOTO says its brand will be front and center during the Elk River event, with a full display of new off-road products at the track.

“ERX Motorpark is another great partner of ours, and it makes complete sense to be the title sponsor,” says Kale Wainer, marketing manager with CFMOTO USA. “The sheer size of the ERX track never disappoints from a fan excitement standpoint, and CFMOTO USA is proud to be part of the action.”

The next Snocross series event takes place Dec. 12-13 at Mount Zion Ski Hill in Ironwood, Michigan.

