Electric powersports manufacturer returns with a new plan

Snow Goer magazine reports that a struggling electric OEM is still keeping alive its dreams of being an electric snowmobile and personal watercraft pioneer. However, it now has a new business plan and new ownership.

Taiga Motors has emerged from its bankruptcy protection with a new business plan that will sell to dealers in a traditional manner instead of directly to consumers, with dealers acting as a liaison and service center. (Photo: Taiga Motors/Snow Goer)

The Quebec-based Taiga has technically been around for a decade now since its business structure was set up in 2015. It produced some electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft but then ran into the COVID crunch, financial challenges, and other issues. It quickly burned through its cash.

In July of 2024, Taiga sought bankruptcy protections after announcing mass layoffs and paused production three months earlier. Then last October an investor showed up in the form of European boat builder Stewart Wilkinson and his family.

Since then, Taiga news has been mostly silent. Until this week, according to Snow Goer. Canadian business news site The Logic recently posted a feature story that sheds new light on Taiga’s status.

According to the article, Taiga 2.0 brings back most of the same leadership structure, plus Stewart Wilkinson, CEO of Vita Power, as the primary owner. Together, they’ve developed a new business structure that includes selling Taiga vehicles through powersports dealerships instead of selling consumer-direct like Tesla. The company also has a streamlined structure with somewhat less ambitious growth goals.

The article includes quotes from Wilkinson, Taiga Motors co-founder and CEO Samuel Bruneau, and even a disgruntled dealer who says he’s lost trust in the electric company after being forced to take on inventory.

Snow Goer stated that it doesn’t think the currently available electric options will meet the practical needs of snowmobile enthusiasts. However, PSB will continue to cover OEMs in the electric space as the segment and technology evolve.