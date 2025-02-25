Ski-Doo reveals 2026 snowmobile lineup with some big changes

Ski-Doo is focusing on select segments within the snowmobile market for 2026. Specifically, Snow Goer reports that the manufacturer has made some big and notable upgrades to select mountain sleds, sport/utility crossovers, and four-stroke powered trail cruisers to “create better snowmobiling experiences for riders with specialized needs.”

2026 Ski-Doo Expedition Xtreme (left) and SE (right). Photos courtesy of Snow Goer and Ski-Doo.

While the Ski-Doo Expedition models already led the wide-track crossover segment, the company claims its newest iteration significantly increases the gap with the REV Gen5 platform, which brings the newest technologies. Versatility and functionality are key for riders, and the Expedition delivers thanks in part to the new uMotion rear suspension, which provides great on- and off-trail performance.

Ski-Doo notes that this new suspension also brings unexpected levels of comfort and capability. Versatility attributes are extended with the Multi LinQ Plate, which allows owners to access the complete LinQ accessory ecosystem, and the redesigned Cargo Box, which lets owners quickly and easily adapt their snowmobile to their needs.

“Our customers expect constant advancement and improvements every year, even more than any other powersports product,” says Ski-Doo’s Pascal Vincent, director of global product strategy, snowmobiles. “It’s recognizing and embracing the passion of the customer mindset that drives Ski-Doo to keep pushing further with new ideas and reinventing products, as you see with the 32-inch ski stance on the Summit X with Expert package, and the redesign of the Expedition.”

2026 Ski-Doo Renegade X-RS 900 ACE Turbo R

Ski-Doo models continue to offer mountain riders targeted choices in the deep snow world as the 2026 models evolve and push concepts further. With lighter weight and a new 32-inch ski stance on the forward-thinking Summit X with Expert package, it’s clear product development doesn’t rest at BRP.

Redesigned chassis components, including shorter tunnels and heat exchangers, contribute to wet weight reductions of up to 14 pounds for specific configurations on all Freeride and Summit packages—with each change targeted to meet the intended riders’ needs. The Summit X features the most weight loss with the highest number of lightweight components for increased agility that targets a large cross-section of deep snow riders.

The improvements continue across the lineup as spring-only available Renegade models get their own version of the RAS RX front suspension. Backcountry buyers now have a choice of narrow RAS X or wide RAS RX front suspensions in most models, with the X-RS, X and Adrenaline packages also featuring the Pilot RX skis for the wide option.

2026 Renegade Backcountry Adrenaline 850

To cap off the 2026 lineup, all Sport and Neo models will move to the REV Gen5 platform, delivering performance at affordable prices. The styling includes LED lighting for improved nighttime vision, and top-of-the-line fit and finish.

The Group Ride capability, available in North America, also takes a step further in its development for 2026 models. It is now added to the built-in GPS on snowmobiles equipped with the 10.25-inch touchscreen display and can be used with or without a phone or network connection to see other riders in your group.

Source: BRP Inc.