In a surprising shake-up to Polaris’ snow brands, the company announced its plans to stop the sale of Timbersled snow bike kits at the end of 2025, according to earlier reporting from Snow Goer and a company statement released March 5.

Polaris says it has discontinued Timbersled production, but will continue to sell Timbersled kits for the rest of 2025. (Photo: courtesy of Polaris)

“We are not launching a MY26 Timbersled lineup and have discontinued Timbersled production moving forward,” the statement says.

The company says it will stay committed and continue its support to Timbersled dealers and customers on selling remaining kits this year—and any kit purchased this year will receive a one-year warranty.

“We will continue to carry service and warranty parts and will continue to operate a customer and dealer service line for product support,” the company says.

Polaris purchased Idaho-based Timbersled in 2015, and said during the time of the acquisition that “Timbersled has created a compelling product and revolutionized the sport of snow biking.”

But despite the early optimism and millions of dollars invested in product engineering and design, Polaris says the attempts to bring the snow bike market more mainstream fell short.

“The market has struggled over the last several years, and we no longer see a long-term path for growth within this niche snow bike kit market,” Polaris says.

The announcement came just one day before Polaris unveiled its 2026 snowmobile lineup, reinforcing the company’s commitment to its 70-plus-year-old snowmobile business.

“We are investing our resources in accelerating our core business of dedicated snowmobile products,” Polaris says. “While the last several years have been tough for the industry, we believe in the long-term future of snowmobiling and are excited about the strong product innovation we have in the pipeline.”

Source: Snowgoer.com