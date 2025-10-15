Snow Goer announces 2026 Snowmobile of the Year

Powersports Business sister publication Snow Goer has announced its prestigious Snowmobile of the Year award for 2026. This year, the honor goes to BRP’s 2026 Ski-Doo Summit X model with Expert Package.

Snow Goer names BRP’s Ski-Doo Summit X model with Expert Package its 2026 Snowmobile of the Year. (Photo: BRP)

Each year, Snow Goer awards its Snowmobile of the Year to the snowmobile that excels in the publication’s core evaluation pillars: innovation, ride quality, performance, and market impact. The 2025 winner was the Polaris 650 Indy VR1.

“The Summit X with Expert Package is more stable, better at holding its line, even when crossing other riders’ trenches, and less demanding of constant rider input,” says Snow Goer in its announcement. “It results in easier, less-fatiguing rides. For the truly hardcore mountain riders, it simply means they can push limits even further.”

Engineered for the most demanding mountain riders, the 2026 Summit X with Expert Package features the REV Gen5 platform combined with the Rotax 850 E-TEC engines, with or without turbocharging. It features a 32-inch wide front suspension and ski-stance, revised geometry, and a Twin Link steering system. All of this works in conjunction to allow easier deep snow carving, tighten steering feel, limit bump steer, and let the skis turn further into the snow for stronger counter steering, enabling riders to stay focused on the terrain.

“This recognition by Snow Goer validates our relentless focus on the rider experience,” says Pascal Vincent, global product strategy director of snowmobiles at BRP. “The Summit X with Expert Package is not just a snowmobile — it’s a tool for passionate mountain riders to explore new playgrounds and elevate their riding to the next level.

“Being named Snowmobile of the Year is a reflection of the innovation and passion our entire Ski-Doo team puts into developing the latest and greatest snowmobiles, as well as that of our riders who always challenge us to break the status quo in the industry.” — Vincent

With decades of mountain heritage, including the first mountain specific Summit introduced in 1994, Ski-Doo says it will continue to lead the industry through innovation that empowers riders and takes the industry further. Visit the Ski-Doo website to learn more about all 2026 models.