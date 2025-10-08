Sandy Scullion discusses new launches and focus on powersports at Club BRP

BRP is doubling down on its core powersports business with a packed slate of new product introductions, a renewed focus on dealer health, and the debut of its first all-electric ATV, the Can-Am Outlander Electric.

Speaking during Club BRP 2026, BRP President of Powersports and Marine Sandy Scullion told Powersports Business on its Power Hour podcast that the company’s divestment of its Manitou and Alumacraft boat lines is already paying dividends.

“Selling the boat companies allows us to go deeper in every subject—commercially, operationally, and in how we support our dealers,” Scullion said. “The teams are pumped and ready to rock’n’roll.”

Dealers react to BRP’s first electric ATV

The newly unveiled Outlander Electric uses the same EV architecture BRP developed for the Can-Am Origin and Pulse motorcycles, now adapted for off-road utility. While dealer expectations were modest, Scullion said reaction during Club BRP was positive.

“Dealers are seeing real-world applications — government, municipal, and hunting use cases where quiet, low-maintenance power makes sense,” he says. “This is a true Outlander — just electrified.”

The Outlander Electric will carry roughly a 20% price premium over a comparable 700-class gasoline model, significantly less than the 50% gap seen from some EV competitors, according to Scullion. “We’re patient with the technology,” Scullion noted. “We need to learn, introduce it at the right price, and get traction.”

Defender platform headlines 2026 lineup

Newly redesigned 2026 Defender HD11. (Photo: Cam-Am)

While the electric ATV generated buzz, Scullion said the new Defender platform stole the show among dealers. The redesigned utility side-by-side features a new engine, refined transmission, improved NVH, and a premium automotive-grade interior—including a 10.25-inch display, navigation, and a 12-speaker audio system in the Defender MAX Limited.

“It’s like a car,” Scullion says. “Customers love that level of comfort and capability.”

The Defender XMR and new 6×6 variants also drew attention — particularly from Scandinavian dealers who rely on the traction and durability of six-wheel platforms.

Pricing moves counter to tariff pressure

Despite uncertainty around tariffs and interest rates, BRP announced price reductions on several entry-level Defender and Maverick X3 models to help dealers attract new customers and compete on volume.

“We’re absorbing a good portion of the tariffs,” Scullion says. “We want to stay competitive while protecting dealer margins and positioning for when the market rebounds.”

Scullion acknowledged a market slowdown but called it a “normal cycle.” He said BRP’s earlier inventory corrections left dealers in stronger financial shape to weather softer retail sales.

“People are still riding. They’re servicing and using their products,” he says. “Retail may be softer, but the passion is there. This cycle will balance itself out.”

Focusing on the full ownership experience

Beyond products, Scullion emphasized BRP’s long-term commitment to its dealers and customers.

“Winning hearts isn’t just about the product—it’s about the ownership experience,” he says. “Dealers who take care of their customers will earn repeat business. Together, we’re building that 360-degree relationship from purchase to repurchase.”

Big push for MY2026

Club BRP 2026 represented BRP's largest global dealer gathering to date, hosting 2,500 in-person attendees and another 1,000 connected virtually. The event marked the company's major model-year launch push, though Scullion hinted with a grin that "a December surprise" isn't out of the question.

Club BRP 2026 represented BRP’s largest global dealer gathering to date, hosting 2,500 in-person attendees and another 1,000 connected virtually. (File photo)

Bottom line: BRP’s renewed powersports focus — anchored by the Defender refresh, the electric Outlander, and a dealer-first strategy — positions the OEM to weather short-term market turbulence while laying the groundwork for long-term EV integration across its product lines.